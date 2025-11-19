US PHARMA R&D SPENDING GROWTH EXCEEDS SALES

Spending on R&D by US pharmaceutical manufacturers has grown substantially faster than sales growth for more than two decades, according to a report, entitled Trends in US Pharmaceutical Sales and R&D, from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. In the period 1970 to 1993, R&D expenditure grew at a annual compound rate of 14% while sales growth was 11.7%.

PMA member companies' R&D spending reached $9.7 billion in 1991, a 15.3% rise over 1990, and for 1992 this figure was budgeted to rise 14.7% to $11.1 billion, with a further projected rise of 13.2% to $12.6 billion for 1993. These figures are additional to at least a further $2 billion a year on capital expenditures for new plant, equipment and other capital goods in 1992 and 1993, the PMA notes.

In 1991, the latest year for which detailed figures are available, PMA member companies spent well over $1 billion for research in each of several key therapeutic areas. Over $1.5 billion, or 20% of the total $7.9 billion company-funded spending, was in the cardiovascular area, while $1.4 billion was devoted toward products acting on the central nervous system. Over $1.3 billion went into anti-infectives research, and nearly the same amount into the search for products affecting neoplasms, the endocrine system and metabolic diseases. In addition, expenditures by US-owned PMA member companies abroad reached $1.8 billion, the vast majority (72.4%) being spent in western Europe and (16.4%) Japan.