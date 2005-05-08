US pharma warned over clinical trials

Following steady growth in the 1990s, the number of principal investigators conducting industry-sponsored clinical studies in the USA fell 11.4% during 2001-3, a decline which was spurred by a 10.6% drop in the number of active clinical trials, according to a new report published by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
However, the number of principal investigators outside the USA rose 8% during 2001-3. Also, by 2000, half of all such investigators in the USA chose never to conduct another clini-cal trial, nearly double the turnover rate seen 10 years before, says Tufts CSDD, which conducted extensive analyses of a database of over100,000 principal investigators who registered with the Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials of investigational drugs during 1977-2004.
"These findings pose several threats to research sponsors," said Ken Getz, research fellow at Tufts CSDD and author of the study. 'The capacity of the market to conduct clinical trials for industry sponsors is eroding and efforts to establish a well-trained, experienced pool of clinical investigators may become more difficult," he added.
