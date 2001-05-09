US pharmaceutical sales driving growth at Aventis as profits leap 82%

Franco-German group Aventis SA has reported first-quarter 2001 netincome of 317 million euros ($282.1 million) before exceptionals, an increase of 82% over the like, year-earlier period, while turnover rose 11.2% to 5.87 billion euros. The company noted that these figures include the contributions of Aventis CropScience and Aventis Animal Nutrition, which are to be divested as the firm concentrates on its core pharmaceuticals business (Marketletters passim).

Aventis Pharma, which comprises prescription drugs, human vaccines and therapeutic proteins, reported sales of 4.13 billion euros, a rise of 12.1%, with turnover in the USA growing 37.3% to 1.37 billion euros. Global prescription drug sales increased 10.9% to 3.19 billion euros (up 17.9% excluding currency effects and structural changes), driven by the anti-allergy drug Allegra/Telfast (fexofenadine), which rose 75.3% to 384 million euros.

Strong start for Allegra in the USA