Monday 24 March 2025

US pharmaceutical sales driving growth at Aventis as profits leap 82%

9 May 2001

Franco-German group Aventis SA has reported first-quarter 2001 netincome of 317 million euros ($282.1 million) before exceptionals, an increase of 82% over the like, year-earlier period, while turnover rose 11.2% to 5.87 billion euros. The company noted that these figures include the contributions of Aventis CropScience and Aventis Animal Nutrition, which are to be divested as the firm concentrates on its core pharmaceuticals business (Marketletters passim).

Aventis Pharma, which comprises prescription drugs, human vaccines and therapeutic proteins, reported sales of 4.13 billion euros, a rise of 12.1%, with turnover in the USA growing 37.3% to 1.37 billion euros. Global prescription drug sales increased 10.9% to 3.19 billion euros (up 17.9% excluding currency effects and structural changes), driven by the anti-allergy drug Allegra/Telfast (fexofenadine), which rose 75.3% to 384 million euros.

Strong start for Allegra in the USA

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 21
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 21
23 March 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab to fight AbbVie allegations of misappropriation
22 March 2025
Biotechnology
Alligator’s clinical leadership transition plan
22 March 2025
Biotechnology
M&A lawyer says FDA funding cuts likely to spur biotech deal surge
22 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Dizal to unveil data on two new therapies at ELCC
21 March 2025
Biotechnology
Akeso shows promise in cervical cancer with early cadonilimab data
21 March 2025
Biotechnology
Beyond the West, China’s R&D draws new partners
21 March 2025

Company Spotlight

Regenxbio is a leading biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno‐associated virus (AAV) gene therapy.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze