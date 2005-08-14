US pharmacists slam PBM claims that Rx mail-order can save Medicare $86B over 10 years

With savings of an additional 10% compared to retail pharmacies, the mail-service pharmacy option has the potential to save Medicare as much as $86.0 billion on prescription drug costs over the next decade, says a new study conducted by The Lewin Group and published by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the national group representing US pharmacy benefit managers.

Patients with short-term acute-care needs typically receive their prescriptions in the retail setting but those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels could be better served by the home delivery option offered by mail-service pharmacies, says the PCMA. This option offers increased savings and, since medicines can be automatically delivered as each fill ends, helps consumers better comply with their prescription regimen, it notes, adding that mail-service businesses have pharmacists available by phone "24/7" to assure consumers' ability to ask and get answers to any questions they may have about their medications. In 2006, Lewin estimates that the mail-service pharmacy penetration rate will be about 23.6% of the Medicare population.

The study estimates that mail-service pharmacies provide savings of 10% compared to retail pharmacies, based on a review of the published evidence and that, at current levels of market penetration, mail-service will save the US health care system $78.9 billion in drug spending during 2006-15, including $44.30 billion for Medicare and $34.60 billion for the commercial sector.