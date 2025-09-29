US Pharmacy Antitrust Trial Postponement

Chicago federal judge Charles Korcoras has announced the indefinite postponement of the planned May 7 trial of pharmaceutical manufacturers announced earlier this month in the pharmacy pricing class-action antitrust lawsuit, in order to allow a review by the appeals court of his decision to dismiss wholesaler defendants from the suit (Marketletter April 15).
Judge Korcoras had dismissed the wholesalers because, he said, the evidence showed the manufacturer defendants to have exercised total control over the principal pricing decisions, with regard to both the wholesalers and the purchasers at retail pharmacy and managed care levels. However, this decision was found to violate a 1977 precedent, in which a ruling in Illinois Brick v Illinois had permitted middlemen to be exempted from price-fixing charges when the degree of control by the manufacturer effectively made the sales of products through wholesalers to retailers a single sale.
