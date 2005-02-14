US Pharmacy launches own-brand preparation

Michigan, USA-based Specialty Compounding Pharmacy of South Lyon has entered the marketplace with the launch of its new range of tricaine prescription-strength anesthetic creams.
Kenny Walkup, the head of the pharmacy, has named the product after the personal friend for whom he made the original formulation. Noel's Cream also contains lidocaine and benzocaine and is available in two strengths.
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