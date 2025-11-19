The proposed Clean Water Act to reduce pollution could cost drugmakers millions of dollars annually, and is described by the Pharmaceutical research and Manufacturers of America as regulatory overkill. It would cover almost 60 pollutants, including benzene, chloroform and industrial alcohols.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the Act would cost $80 million a year after taxes, but cut the risk of cancer and other illnesses and improve workers' safety and health. The PhRMA says the EPA is exaggerating the situation, claiming that only 33 pollutants usually show up in drug plant discharges, and the rule is being made for compounds that do not pose a threat after treatment. The PhRMA said the proposals are inefficient, and that using a method other than that suggested by the EPA to clean up factory discharges would cost $11 million rather than $21 million. Not only would the EPA method not work, it would increase pollution. The PhRMA says the EPA mandates ignore how well drug plant wastewater is treated through biological methods required in EPA rules passed in 1983.

The PhRMA says the EPA does not have the authority to deal with what it feels is air regulation through control of industrial alcohols, and hints at legal action.