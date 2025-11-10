US PhRMA Views Congress FDA Reform Proposals

Senator Nancy Kassebaum's committee seems to be close to putting the finishing touches to its US Food and Drug Administration reform bill, Jeff Trewhitt of the Pharmaceutical research & Manufacturers Association has told the Marketletter. Sen Kassebaum's staff worked through the August Congressional recess, and the bill is likely to be introduced in committee in a few weeks.

Mr Trewhitt could not discuss the details of the unfinalized bill, but he said the PhRMA is largely happy with what it has heard. There are some reservations, but many provisions come close to the recommendations made in the PhRMA position paper issued at end-June. Consensus for the bill is growing within the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee, with Senator Edward kennedy signing on as a co-sponsor of the eventual bill a real goal of Sen Kassebaum and her staff. (Sen Kennedy, he added, has asked the PhRMA for clarification and more details of its summary data proposal).

No Major Floor Action Expected Until Next Year If everything continues to move ahead without a hitch so that the bill is introduced in the next few weeks, and if Sen Kennedy and other key Democrats sign on, then the bill may get out of committee before year-end, Mr Trewhitt told the Marketletter. However, he added, substantial floor action is unlikely in either chamber this year, and the speculation is that this will have to wait until 1996.