US physicians do not back pharma discount cards or warnings over imports, says study

The vast majority of US consumers say they should be able to purchase drugs from outside the USA, believing importation will force down the costs of their medications, new research by NOP World Health has found.
90% of Americans now believe that health care costs have worsened in the last five years, and they look to imports as a solution as they do not trust drugmakers or insurers to address the cost issue, says the study. In fact, it adds, consumers hold the pharmaceutical and insurance industries primarily responsible for skyrocketing health expenses.
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