US PMA SETS UP "KEY ISSUES TEAMS"

The US Pharmaceutical manufacturers Association has said that it will institute a new method of working on key industry issues through the setting-up of "key issue teams" chaired by PMA Board members. This follows a study of the association's operations and functioning by McKinsey & Co, and could be just the first of a number of operational changes to be made at the association.
The four key issue teams are: State Healthcare Reform, chaired by Douglas Watson (Ciba-Geigy); Drug Benefit for the Elderly, chaired by John Stafford (American Home Products); Drug Benefit for the Non-Elderly, chaired by Charles Sanders (Glaxo); and healthcare Reform Structure, chaired by Charles Heimbold Jr (Bristol-Myers Squibb).
These changes, and possibly others which are now under consideration, will be overseen by the PMA's new AdHoc Implementation Committee, chaired by Lodewijk de Vink of Warner-Lambert.
