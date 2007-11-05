US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pledges on HIV et al

Senator Hillary Clinton pledged that, if elected US President, she will deliver on a range of bold, new policies to address global HIV/AIDS, the plight of orphaned children, women's rights and related issues.
Religious and community leaders belonging to two local groups, Iowans for AIDS Action and New Hampshire Fights AIDS, had asked that she sign a "Presidential Pledge for Leadership on Global AIDS and Poverty," which she did on October 26.
In the statement, she promised to provide "at least $50.0 billion" for the fight against AIDS by 2013 and to "make significant progress toward providing an additional 1% of the US budget to fighting poverty in impoverished countries."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze