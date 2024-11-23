US Probe Into SB's Medicare Billing

- Allegations that SmithKline Beecham falsely billed the US Medicare program remain "unproved," reports Reuters. The company is being investigated by the government, although what the investigation entails has not been revealed.
A Wall Street Journal report said that a settlement regarding the investigation is expected in the next two months, and that an SB clinical laboratory unit is suspected of charging Medicare for unnecessary blood tests and other laboratory work.
