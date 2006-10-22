Saturday 8 November 2025

US psoriasis therapeutics market to exceed $9 billion by 2016

22 October 2006

The incidence of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in the USA is expected to surge from 7.8 million in 2006 to 8.5 million by 2016. In response to this, "big pharma" may be rethinking its strategies, as the latest market research shows that the potential for the psoriasis therapeutics market to grow from its current $6.5 billion to more than $9.0 billion by 2016, according to a new study released by Kalorama Information, Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis: A Strategic Analysis of the Market in the USA.

This suggests that psoriasis may be moving from a "second string" opportunity to a "first draft" prospect in terms of product development priorities. With the market for current therapeutics highly fragmented - and likely to remain so - newer, more focused therapeutics should have a competitive advantage, says Kalorama. Advances in immunology and inflammation research, for example, are fueling new approaches to treatment while stimulating interest in the field, it adds.

While considering the overall market value, which includes often-used over-the-counter and alternative treatments, the research finds that the greatest growth potential is in the "serviceable available market." This is defined as those patients whose psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis is treatable only by ethical pharmaceuticals and professional services, this market sector has the potential to jump from $4.7 billion in 2006 to $6.7 billion in 2016, based on the prospect of newly-developed therapeutics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze