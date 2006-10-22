US psoriasis therapeutics market to exceed $9 billion by 2016

The incidence of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis in the USA is expected to surge from 7.8 million in 2006 to 8.5 million by 2016. In response to this, "big pharma" may be rethinking its strategies, as the latest market research shows that the potential for the psoriasis therapeutics market to grow from its current $6.5 billion to more than $9.0 billion by 2016, according to a new study released by Kalorama Information, Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis: A Strategic Analysis of the Market in the USA.

This suggests that psoriasis may be moving from a "second string" opportunity to a "first draft" prospect in terms of product development priorities. With the market for current therapeutics highly fragmented - and likely to remain so - newer, more focused therapeutics should have a competitive advantage, says Kalorama. Advances in immunology and inflammation research, for example, are fueling new approaches to treatment while stimulating interest in the field, it adds.

While considering the overall market value, which includes often-used over-the-counter and alternative treatments, the research finds that the greatest growth potential is in the "serviceable available market." This is defined as those patients whose psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis is treatable only by ethical pharmaceuticals and professional services, this market sector has the potential to jump from $4.7 billion in 2006 to $6.7 billion in 2016, based on the prospect of newly-developed therapeutics.