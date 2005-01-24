US Public Citizen web site warns against 181 drugs

US consumer advocacy group Public Citizen's new web site, www.WorstPills.org, provides information about 538 prescription drugs and warns consumers of 181 products which it says are unsafe or ineffective. It also gives information about pricing and rules for safer drug use and enables users to sign up for e-alerts about newly-discovered drug "dangers." Users can search by product, medical condition or what Public Citizen describes as "drug-induced disease."

"The US Food and Drug Administration, which receives well over $100 million a year in funding from the drug industry largely to review drugs more rapidly, doesn't do a good job of protecting people from medications that can seriously harm or kill them," said Sidney Wolfe, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group. "The major drug manufacturers have bombarded consumers with misleading TV and print advertising about prescription drugs, so consumers have a compelling need for unbiased information about safety and effectiveness," added Public Citizen's president, Joan Claybrook.