US public dubious about pharma safety data pledge

In the wake of publicity surrounding the potentially harmful side effects of a variety of pain medications (Marketletters passim), the US public is skeptical about the willingness of drug companies to publish data about their products in a timely manner. This is causing many patients to worry about the dangers of taking medication and to change or reconsider their treatment options, says a Harris Interactive poll of 2,404 US adults, conducted on-line January 5-7, 2005, for the Wall Street Journal Online's Health Industry Edition.

60% of those polled said they are not very confident or not at all confident that drug companies will publish any information they have about the side effects of any of their drugs as soon as they have it. This skepticism appears to be widespread among all age groups, with the exception of adults aged 18-24 who are split on the issue (47% confident/very confident versus 47% not very/not at all confident).