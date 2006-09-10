US public has strong views: for and against using genetic science

A Wall Street Journal Online/Harris Interactive health care survey has found that the US public is almost unanimous in its responses to the possible uses of genetic sciences, with overwhelming support for some uses and clear, decisive opposition for others. Perhaps the most striking result of the survey is the absence of any divisive issues: where between 40%-60% support each side of an argument.

The most popular use of genetic science is the identification of criminals in "rape, murder and other crimes." One can argue that the wording is emotive, but the result, 93% who either strongly or somewhat support, is clear. Virtually the same levels of support are found for establishing paternity (92%) and research by scientists to find new ways to prevent or treat diseases (91%).

Other uses with firm majorities are: genetic testing by doctors to identify diseases for which people are at risk (88%); gene therapy to treat people who have, or are likely to get, a particular disease (87%); tracing one's own family ancestors (85%); screening potential parents for inherited diseases or genetic weaknesses at fertility clinics (72%).