US Reforms For "Well-Characterized" Biotech Products

US Vice President Al Gore and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler have announced regulatory reforms for "well-characterized" biological products, under Vice President Gore's Reinventing Government initiative, which will permit the FDA "to regulate most biotech products the same way we regulate other medicines," said Dr Kessler.
Under the changes:
- the 1,311 US biotechnology firms will no longer need establishment license applications for manufacturing plants, saving them thousands of pages of applications and months waiting for inspections;
