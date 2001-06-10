US researchers name top company sponsors

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Biogen, Pfizer and Eli Lilly have beenrated the top five drug companies by the research centers which conduct their clinical trials.
The survey of 405 investigative sites was conducted by CenterWatch, the Boston-based information services company that focuses on the clinical trials industry. It carried out similar surveys in 1997 and 1999, and the new study has found notable ratings declines for critical trial success factors such as protocol design, the grant payment process and sponsor responsiveness to investigative site inquiries.
"What that ultimately means for pharmaceutical sponsors is lost revenue," said CenterWatch managing editor Steve Zisson. "Mediocre sponsor-site relationships cost millions of dollars in out-of-pocket fees and lost drug sales due to poor performance."
