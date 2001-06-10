Tuesday 14 January 2025

US researchers name top company sponsors

10 June 2001

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Biogen, Pfizer and Eli Lilly have beenrated the top five drug companies by the research centers which conduct their clinical trials.

The survey of 405 investigative sites was conducted by CenterWatch, the Boston-based information services company that focuses on the clinical trials industry. It carried out similar surveys in 1997 and 1999, and the new study has found notable ratings declines for critical trial success factors such as protocol design, the grant payment process and sponsor responsiveness to investigative site inquiries.

"What that ultimately means for pharmaceutical sponsors is lost revenue," said CenterWatch managing editor Steve Zisson. "Mediocre sponsor-site relationships cost millions of dollars in out-of-pocket fees and lost drug sales due to poor performance."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Novartis prevails in US patent dispute over Entresto
Generics
Novartis prevails in US patent dispute over Entresto
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
Scribe achieves milestone under Sanofi collaboration
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
GLP-1R gold rush: emerging biotechs set to challenge market leaders
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Obesity challenger reveals impressive Phase II data
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly takes a nibble at Scorpion program
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
NIH aims to boost access to government-funded meds
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
14 January 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing therapies for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze