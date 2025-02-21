US Review Date Set For Immunex' Enbrel

Immunex' new rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) has beenscheduled for review by the US Food and Drug Administration's Arthritis Advisory Committee on September 16. If approved, it will be copromoted in the USA by Immunex and development partner Wyeth-Ayerst.
The Biologics License Application for the drug, which consists of a fraction of the soluble p75 tumor necrosis factor receptor linked to the Fc portion of human immunoglobulin G1, was filed on May 7. Enbrel acts as a competitive inhibitor of TNF binding to cell surface receptors, and thereby inhibits TNF activity. In active rheumatoid arthritis, excess TNF combines with cell surface receptors and causes a cascade of tissue-damaging and inflammatory effects on joints.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze