US Right-Wingers To Discuss EU System

The US Progress & Freedom Foundation, the right-wing group linked to House Speaker Newt Gingrich, has announced plans to hold a meeting on October 26 to discuss the results of its members' recent trip to Europe to investigate the European Union drug approval system.

A report on its findings will be published ahead of the meeting, and this will make particular note of the European use of third-party reviews of drug approval applications. In its proposals for the reform of the Food and Drug Administration, the Foundation is calling for the introduction of third-party Drug and Device Certifying Bodies, which would be licensed by the FDA.