US Rx Drug Prices In First Nine Months 1995

The average price increase for prescription pharmaceutical products in the USA during the first three-quarters of 1995 was 3.6%, compared with an increase of 3.9% in the like, year-earlier period and 4.3% in the first nine months of 1993, according to figures from First DataBank.

Prices of single-source branded drugs showed an increase of only 2.7% during the period, although the advance in the first nine months of 1994 had been only 2.4%, while multiple-source products were up 3.7% compared to an advance of 4.2% in the first three-quarters of 1994. Prices of multiple-source brands were up 3.3%, against 2.7% in the corresponding period of 1994.

Generic drug prices were up 3.8%, against 4.4% in the like, year-earlier period, and prices of drugs made by the top 25 companies rose 3.9%, compared with only 2.5% in the same period of 1994.