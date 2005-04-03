US Rx IMAs "having unintended effects on health care"

In the last three years, drugmakers and wholesalers in the USA have implemented new Inventory Management Agreements, aiming to reduce investment buying in the pharmaceutical channel. In theory, IMAs should shift costs to the most efficient point in the supply chain without compromising patient access to drugs but, in fact, they have had the opposite effect, says a new study from Pembroke Consulting.

"Our analyses reveal that inventory has shifted one step up the channel back to manufacturers rather than vanishing from the supply chain," says Pembroke president Adam Fein. "Manufacturers added nearly $4.0 billion in drug inventories during the period when the largest three wholesalers avoided adding $4.6 billion in incremental inventory. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are bearing substantial and generally unrecognized costs associated with this shift," he adds.