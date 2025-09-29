US Rx-OTC Switches: Consumer Info

A standardized labeling system for over-the-counter drugs, similar to that used for food products, would help consumers get information to make sound choices about the wider range of OTC drugs becoming available, says a University of Illinois-Chicago College of Pharmacy professor.

Janet Engle also suggested that consumers buy their drugs at stores where a health care professional is on staff. Confusion also arises when manufacturers expand OTC product lines and sometimes fail to label the differences between products that share the same name, she said; consumers and even some health professionals assume that a consistent brand name refers to consistent active ingredients.

The Food and Drug Administration is looking into developing a standard labeling system to help consumers learn about and compare different products. Until then, said Prof Engle, consumers should shop where they can talk to a health professional, not be afraid to ask questions and, when they try a new medicine, ask for a drug profile, which should detail the drug's purpose and side effects, and list any other medicine it might interact with.