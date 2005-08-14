US Rx prices "up 5.5% in 1st-half 2005"

US prescription drug prices rose 5.53% in first-half 2005, virtually the same rate of rise as the 5.62% seen in the first six months of 2004, according to Delta Marketing Dynamics data reported in the Wall Street Journal.
This is substantial, compared with the 2.5% Consumer Price Index rise for first-half 2005, but some observers expected larger price increases ahead of the Medicare prescription drug benefit's launch next January 1, when pressure on prices is likely to intensify, it notes. The WSJ quotes DMD president Bill Little as commenting that the industry's decision not to raise prices higher allows it to maintain "reasonable brand-revenue growth without damaging its ability to negotiate contracts or drawing negative press."
