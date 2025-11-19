US Senate C'ttee Says No To Closing GATT Loophole

The US Senate Finance Committee has rejected an attempt to close an unintended loophole in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade treaty that extends the patent life of some prescription drugs. Committee chairman Senator William Roth Jr ruled that an amendment to close the loophole was out of order, and a vote to challenge his ruling failed in committee.

Senators David Pryor (Democrat) and John Chaffee (Republican) had sought the amendment, which would have restored the 17 years to a company's patent on a new medicine. Prior to the vote, US Trade Representative Mickey Kantor wrote to the Senate saying negotiators did not mean to include this consequence.

Intense Lobbying, Spending By Drugs Majors The amendment would have been added to the federal budget bills, and some drug companies have conducted intense lobbying and spent much money to weigh in against it. The law as it now stands will mean billions of extra dollars in profits for these firms, which now have a longer period to sell their products without generic competition. Generic companies had said that consumers would benefit from the lower-priced generics which would have come on the market sooner.