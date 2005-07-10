US Senate Majority Leader Frist urges two-year ban on DTC ads for new drugs

US Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist has urged pharmaceutical companies to voluntarily restrict their direct-to-consumer advertising efforts for new drugs during their first two years on the market. He is also asking the Government Accountability Office to review Food and Drug Administration oversight of prescription drug activities, industry spending on DTCA and the apparent impact on utilization, health care spending, patient education and awareness.

DTCA spending for prescription drugs has "skyrocketed" in recent years, and such ads can lead to inappropriate prescribing, fuel drug spending, oversell benefits and undersell risks, said Senator Frist, who is a physician. Used appropriately, he added, DTCA can empower patients without inflating need or distorting medical realities, but research evidence indicates that this "blitz in direct marketing has unwittingly led to inappropriate prescribing which, most importantly, can compromise patient safety and care."