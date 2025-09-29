US Senate Panel Backs Kassebaum FDA Plan

The US Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee has voted 12-4 in favor of Senator Nancy Kassebaum's Food and Drug Administration overhaul bill to get new therapies out faster and broaden access to European treatments. Among its provisions are:

- requiring the FDA to evaluate every medical therapy within six months, with private companies brought in if the deadline is not met by 1998;

- when the FDA takes over six months to review a drug sold in Europe, the maker could request immediate US approval based on the European acceptance; the FDA would have 30 days to decide;