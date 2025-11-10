Monday 10 November 2025

US Senate Panel OKs FDACompromise Bill

13 August 1995

The US Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee has unanimously approved bipartisan compromise legislation to allow unapproved pharmaceutical products and medical devices to be exported to certain countries without the need for export approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA Export Reform and Enhancement Act of 1995 (S 593), sponsored by Republican Senator Gregg and Democrat Senator Kennedy, has been offered by the Senators as a substitute amendment to HR 1300, the original Republican export proposal put forward in March by Representative Fred Upton and Senator Orrin Hatch; the latter now backs S 593. This initial legislation would have authorized the export of unapproved drugs and devices to nations which are members of the World trade Organization, provided that the importing country had approved the drug or device to be exported. However, the new Senate version proposes the establishment of two categories of importing countries.

Two-Tier System Proposed The first of these groups, to which unapproved products could be exported provided the importing country had approved them, would consist of all members of the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, plus Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland and Israel. The second group would consist of countries which the General Accounting Office, together with the Department of Health and Human Services, deems to operate an "adequate" regulatory system for the protection of public health. The GAO is currently working on this list, and when it is finally drawn up US exports would be permitted to these countries through an amendment to be made to S 593. Any appropriate country official, manufacturer or exporter could ask for a particular country to be added to the list; this request would be granted if the FDA did not deny it within 90 days.

