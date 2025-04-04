US Senate Plans Henney Hearing

The US Senate Labor & Human Resources Committee hopes to hold a hearingon Jane Henney's nomination as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner on September 1, but this is contingent on Dr Henney being able to respond completely to a series of questions already given her by Committee chairman James Jeffords by August 20.
Pre-hearing questions are standard procedure, especially for nominees to highly-visible positions, a panel spokesman told the Marketletter. Questions from Republican members were routed through the panel to avoid duplication and make the process a little easier for the nominee.
While several Democratic members of the committee, including Senators Dodd, Mikulski, Wellstone and Murray, had sent a letter to Sen Jeffords a few days earlier requesting a hearing either before the Senate recess or shortly thereafter, the Committee spokesman told the Marketletter that this was already in the works, even before receipt of the letter.
