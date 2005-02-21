US Senators launch pharma import bill

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, has introduced the Pharmaceutical Market Access and Drug Safety Act. The bipartisan bill, which is also backed by Senators Olympia Snowe, Byron Dorgan and Edward Kennedy, among others, builds on Sen Grassley's 2004 Reliable Entry for Medicines at Everyday Discounts through Importation with Effective Safeguards Act.

The new bill seeks to: - remove trade barriers; - provide legalized access to cheaper drugs through importation; - give the Food and Drug Administration the resources and authority to implement a safe and effective program; and - include non-discrimination provisions to be enforced by the Federal Trade Commission, under which drugmakers would be subjected to civil damages if they tried to interfere with imports. A companion bill will be introduced in the House.