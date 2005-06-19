US Senators probe pharma grants

US Senators Charles Grassley (Republican) and Max Baucus (Democrat) say they have written to around two dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers asking them to explain their policies for awarding educational grants.
The Senators say they want to ensure that such grants are not a "backdoor way to funnel money to doctors and other individuals who can influence prescribing and purchasing of particular prescription medicines."
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