US Senators propose FDA Center for Postmarket Drug Evaluation and Research

New bipartisan legislation in the US Senate seeks to set up an independent Food and Drug Administration center to review drugs and biological products once they are on the market.

The bill is sponsored by Senate Finance Committee chairman Charles Grassley, a Republican, and Democrat Christopher Dodd, a senior member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. They plan to set up a Center for Post-market Drug Evaluation and Research by transferring the FDA's existing office of drug safety to the Center and establishing new authority for post-market review. The director of the CPDER would report directly to the FDA Commissioner.

"Conflicts of interest clouding FDA ability"