US speciality pharmacy rate "up 22.5% in 2005"

US specialty pharmacy costs are on the rise, with a trend rate for this year of 22.5%, significantly higher than the general pharmacy trend rate of 13.1%, according to human resource consulting firm Aon Spring's 2005 Health Care Trend Survey. The overall medical trend rate is down slightly from third-quarter 2004 but, at 13.2%, it still maintains a double-digit percentage increase for the sixth year in a row, says the firm.
Specialty pharmacy includes high-cost pharmaceutical products that are generally, but not exclusively, biotechnology-based. Most require injection or other unique methods of administration and refrigeration, or special handling. The conditions most commonly treated by specialty pharmaceuticals are anemia/ neutropenia, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and multiple sclerosis, and their annual per patient cost can be $10,000-$250,000.
"Specialty pharmacy is an increasingly important issue for employers, due to our aging workforce and the ongoing development of advanced drugs for diseases such as depression, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cancer," said Randy Vogenberg, senior vice president with Aon's Life Sciences' practice. The drugs offer significant advances in treating rare diseases and increasingly common disorders but they are currently very expensive, which is due to a lack of generic competition and inconsistent benefit plans across managed care organizations, he added.
