US state praised for "leadership in biotech" by Eli Lilly chief

The president of US drug major Eli Lilly, John Lechleiter, has praised the government of Massachusetts for its investment in biotechnology and proposed further measures to ensure the northeastern state enjoys a surge in both employment and investment from the sector.

Speaking at the Massachusetts Biz/Bio Conference, a gathering of policymakers, business leaders and academics, Dr Lechleiter noted a 10% rise in biotechnology-related jobs in the first half of the current decade, versus a 25% fall in all manufacturing for the same period. The trend would continue he predicted . "Your legislature is about to make a dramatic, $1.0 billion public investment in the life sciences - through tax incentives, grants and capital projects," he said.