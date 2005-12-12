Wednesday 19 November 2025

US states may sue over Medicaid Rx clawback

12 December 2005

Some 20 US states may sue the federal government over its requirement that they should pay 90% of the expenses of "dual eligibles," of some 6.4 million Americans who are entitled to both Medicare and Medicaid coverage, following the launch of the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug benefit on January 1.

First to announce definite legal action over this "clawback" provision was Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who has directed his attorneys to prepare a suit to be filed in the Supreme Court as an original action against the federal government; this is expected early in 2006. He says the clawback will cost the state $7.5 million each month, totaling $88.0 million in 2006 alone and rising in subsequent years.

This will constitute the single largest flow of funds from states to the government from 2006 on, he said, adding: "it is my job to protect taxpayers from unlawful demands on their money. Never before has the federal government made such a bold, and I believe unconstitutional, attack on Kentucky's right to control the spending of its own tax money."

