US states may sue over Medicaid Rx clawback

Some 20 US states may sue the federal government over its requirement that they should pay 90% of the expenses of "dual eligibles," of some 6.4 million Americans who are entitled to both Medicare and Medicaid coverage, following the launch of the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug benefit on January 1.

First to announce definite legal action over this "clawback" provision was Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who has directed his attorneys to prepare a suit to be filed in the Supreme Court as an original action against the federal government; this is expected early in 2006. He says the clawback will cost the state $7.5 million each month, totaling $88.0 million in 2006 alone and rising in subsequent years.

This will constitute the single largest flow of funds from states to the government from 2006 on, he said, adding: "it is my job to protect taxpayers from unlawful demands on their money. Never before has the federal government made such a bold, and I believe unconstitutional, attack on Kentucky's right to control the spending of its own tax money."