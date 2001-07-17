US study sees need for Rxing options for seniors, chronically-ill

The small incremental improvements to existing treatments that make upmost US Food and Drug Administration new drug approvals each year provide important health benefits to patients, especially the elderly, according to to a new study from the Center for Pharmaceutical Health Services Research at Temple University.

Newer drugs in a therapeutic class often have fewer side effects, improved drug safety and effectiveness and are used more easily, which facilitates compliance with prescribed treatments, it says, adding that a wide variety of product alternatives permit treatments to be better tailored to individual patient needs.

"By giving physicians a broad range of medicines, we provide them with a toolchest to treat each patient with precision, and provide options when particular agents have less than optimal effectiveness or are poorly tolerated," said the study's lead author, Center director Albert Wertheimer. "Even choices in dosage form - tablets vs liquids, or once- vs twice-daily dosing - can benefit elderly patients who may have special needs or preferences regarding chewing, swallowing or remembering to take their medications."