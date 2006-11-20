US support for further regulation of Pharma declines

In the USA, the latest survey from Harris Poll shows that 48% of adults favor stronger regulation of pharmaceutical and drug companies, down from 57%, 55% and 51% who felt this way in 2003, 2004 and 2005, respectively. While Republicans (40%) are less likely than Democrats (54%) or Independents (51%) to favor stronger regulation, the difference is not very large.
Although fewer people now favor stronger regulation of the pharmaceutical industry, only 7% of adults think that it is generally honest and trustworthy, and this number is actually lower (ie, worse) than the 13%, 14% and 9% recorded in the previous three years (2003, 2004 and 2005, respectively), the research - conducted in October ahead of the mid-term elections - revealed.
