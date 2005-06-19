US Supreme Court backs Merck KGaA over patent access, re-interpretes Waxman-Hatch

A unanimous ruling by the US Supreme Court has given pharmaceutical manufacturers broad rights to make use of other companies' patented products for basic research, provided this work is "reasonably related" to seeking approvals for new products from the Food and Drug Administration.

Any new drug arising from the research may not, however, be put on the market until patents on the products which were used in the work have expired, the Justices added, ruling in the latest round of a nine-year patent battle between Germany's Merck KGaA and Integra LifeSciences of New Jersey, USA.