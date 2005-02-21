US volume Rx sales rise 8.3% in 2004

US prescription drug sales grew 8.3% to $235.4 billion in 2004, with volume up 3.2% after adjusting for longer-duration mail-order prescriptions, reports IMS Health.

This was the first year since 1995 that the drug industry saw less than double-digit growth, and key reasons were: a mild flu season; increased over-the-counter use of antiulcerants and antihistamines; continued generic competition; lower prescription volumes due in part to higher insurance co-payments; and safety concerns with antidepressants and COX-2 inhibitors.