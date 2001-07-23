USA and EU battle at G8 summit over drug access for UN Global Fund

The G8 summit held this month in Genoa, Italy, ended with agreement thatthe Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis proposed by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (Marketletters passim) should start operating at the beginning of next year. However, Mr Annan told the meeting that, while the $1.3 billion so far pledged to the fund by the G8 members is a good start, an effective campaign will require $7-$10 billion a year, and he urged governments and corporations to do "as much as possible" to raise this level of funding.

A communique issued by the G8 leaders at the end of the summit welcomed the steps taken by industry to make drugs more affordable. "In the context of the new Global Fund, we will work with the pharmaceutical industry and with affected countries to facilitate the broadest possible provision of drugs in an affordable and medically-effective manner," says the statement.

To this end, the leaders welcomed ongoing talks in the World Trade Organization on the use of relevant provisions in the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights agreement, noting that they "recognize the appropriateness of affected countries using the flexibility afforded by that agreement to ensure that drugs are available to their citizens who need them, particularly those who are unable to afford basic medical care. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to strong and effective intellectual property rights protection as a necessary incentive for R&D of life-saving drugs."