USA and EU battle at G8 summit over drug access for UN Global Fund

The G8 summit held this month in Genoa, Italy, ended with agreement thatthe Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis proposed by United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (Marketletters passim) should start operating at the beginning of next year. However, Mr Annan told the meeting that, while the $1.3 billion so far pledged to the fund by the G8 members is a good start, an effective campaign will require $7-$10 billion a year, and he urged governments and corporations to do "as much as possible" to raise this level of funding.
A communique issued by the G8 leaders at the end of the summit welcomed the steps taken by industry to make drugs more affordable. "In the context of the new Global Fund, we will work with the pharmaceutical industry and with affected countries to facilitate the broadest possible provision of drugs in an affordable and medically-effective manner," says the statement.
To this end, the leaders welcomed ongoing talks in the World Trade Organization on the use of relevant provisions in the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights agreement, noting that they "recognize the appropriateness of affected countries using the flexibility afforded by that agreement to ensure that drugs are available to their citizens who need them, particularly those who are unable to afford basic medical care. At the same time, we reaffirm our commitment to strong and effective intellectual property rights protection as a necessary incentive for R&D of life-saving drugs."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze