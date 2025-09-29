USA Approves NeXstar's DaunoXome For KS

NeXstar Pharmaceuticals has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for DaunoXome (daunorubicin citrate liposome injection) as a first-line cytotoxic therapy for the treatment of advanced HIV-associated Kaposi's sarcoma. The company says it plans to launch the product shortly at a price competitive with conventional therapy.
In granting the approval for DaunoXome, the agency noted that the clinical data indicate that the drug is as effective in the treatment of KS as the current three-drug regimen of adriamycin, bleomycin and vincristine, but reduces the incidence of side effects. In addition, review of the company's Phase III trial led the FDA to conclude that DaunoXome shows a lower incidence of cardiotoxicity than is usually associated with anthracycline-based chemotherapy.
DaunoXome was recently approved Germany, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, and clearance is expected soon in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and Portugal. The company's stock rose $1.50 to $22.75 ahead of the news. It had dropped to the $10.50 range in September when investors appeared to be less confident in the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze