USA Approves NeXstar's DaunoXome For KS

NeXstar Pharmaceuticals has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for DaunoXome (daunorubicin citrate liposome injection) as a first-line cytotoxic therapy for the treatment of advanced HIV-associated Kaposi's sarcoma. The company says it plans to launch the product shortly at a price competitive with conventional therapy.

In granting the approval for DaunoXome, the agency noted that the clinical data indicate that the drug is as effective in the treatment of KS as the current three-drug regimen of adriamycin, bleomycin and vincristine, but reduces the incidence of side effects. In addition, review of the company's Phase III trial led the FDA to conclude that DaunoXome shows a lower incidence of cardiotoxicity than is usually associated with anthracycline-based chemotherapy.

DaunoXome was recently approved Germany, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, and clearance is expected soon in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and Portugal. The company's stock rose $1.50 to $22.75 ahead of the news. It had dropped to the $10.50 range in September when investors appeared to be less confident in the company.