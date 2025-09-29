USA Approves Sporanox Pulse Dosing

Janssen Pharmaceutica's Sporanox (itraconazole) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for "pulse" dosing treatment of fingernail fungus, and is the first oral antifungal to be cleared for such a dosing regimen.

According to the company, "pulse" dosing allows the patients to "take less drug for 67% fewer days than other oral antifungals, or Sporanox continuous dosing."

On this alternative regimen, patients receive a one week "pulse" of Sporanox 200mg twice daily, followed by a three-week rest period. Two "pulses" are required for effective treatment, says the company. Patients therefore take the drug for only two weeks compared to six weeks with other therapies.