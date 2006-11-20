USA-available generics increasing, says FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved 67 generic versions of prescription drugs for first-time uses in the current year, compared with 47 over the same period in 2005, according to local reports.
Scott Gottleib, Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at the FDA, said that, of 11,487 prescription drugs available in the USA, 8,730 of them have generic options for prescribers and patients. Dr Gottleib added that, from 2001 to 2004, the proportion of prescription drugs sold which were generics grew from 61% to 66.4%.
The Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA), whilst recognizing the improved situation, also noted its concerns about the backlog of generics awaiting approval: 770 at the end of last year, a situation which could deteriorate. According to figures released by IMS Health, approximately $64.0 billion in annual sales of branded drugs will become open to generic competition over the coming five years.
