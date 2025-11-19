USA FDA Reforms "Will Save Industry $Millions"

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced a new set of reforms to streamline its requirements and reduce regulatory burden, primarily for prescription drugmakers, which it says will save the industry "millions of dollars each year." The reforms will produce the following changes:

- promotion of drugs, biologicals and medical devices: the FDA is announcing a new policy which will permit sponsors of therapies to disseminate to health care professions certain textbooks and peer-reviewed journal articles. Although drug and device companies may not promote unapproved uses of FDA-approved products, the agency says that distribution of certain textbooks that do not highlight unapproved uses should be permitted. Similarly, it has determined that certain peer-reviewed journal reports upon which the FDA has relied for approval of a product may be distributed, even if they contain information (eg reference to unapproved uses) that is inconsistent with the FDA-approved labeling for the product;

Three New Initiatives For IND Reinvention - investigational new drug reinvention: the thrust of these initiatives dealing with the initial stages of new drug development is to uphold the FDA's traditional Investigational new Drug safety standards while reducing the amount of required documentation and expediting the start of clinical trials in the USA, says the agency.