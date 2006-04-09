USA group calls for drug ad changes

The USA-based Coalition for Healthcare Communication says it has filed a Citizen Petition with the Food and Drug Administration asking the agency to formulate new rules governing consumer advertising of prescription drugs. The goal of the proposed new rules is to make consumer advertising simpler and clearer, by removing most of the warnings from medicines, and stimulating better dialog between patient and physician.

The Coalition also asked the FDA to create a standing advisory committee of academic and professional experts in consumer behavior to advise the agency on communication policy.

"Recent strides by the drug industry vastly have improved drug ads," said John Kamp, executive director of the Coalition. "We are encouraging the FDA to take the next step by modernizing the rules. Our goal is simpler, clearer messages that communicate both the risks and benefits of prescription medicines, more informed doctor/ patient dialog, and improved patient compliance," he added. The Coalition represents trade associations that specialize in medical communications, marketing, advertising and publishing.