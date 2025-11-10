USA Lags Foreign Approvals, PhRMA Demonstrates

Ninety-two, or 61% of the 150 new drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration between 1990 and 1994 were approved first in other countries, according to a bi-monthly report by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Of these 92 medicines, 40 were rated important by the FDA and include products for kidney cancer, partial epileptic seizures, migraine headaches and fungal infections in AIDS patients.
In the PhRMA report, which looks at the research and development activities of member companies, 37 drugs are listed (shown here) which have been approved for use in one or more foreign countries but are still in development, awaiting approval or have only recently gained approval in the USA (survey current as of June 16, 1995).
Criticism Criticism of the FDA, and specifically its management of the drug approval process, has in recent times become a common talking point for industry and consumers alike.
