USA needs new Rx drug approval system, says journal

Recent high-profile problems with the safety of prescription drugs, such as Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim), highlight the need for a new system for developing and regulating drugs, according to an article in the winter 2005 edition of Issues in Science and Technology, the journal of the US National Academies and the University of Texas at Dallas.

The article, by Raymond Woosley of the University of Arizona and Glenn Rice, chief executive of Bridge Pharmaceuticals in Menlo Park, California, point out that drugs are typically tested on only a few thousand people before they are approved, and they are then frequently taken by millions of people shortly after they go on the market. In such circumstances, problems are almost certain to arise because of the biologic diversity that exists in humans and because marketed drugs are not always used in the same way as when they were being developed, say the authors, who call for a more gradual rollout of drugs combined with a comprehensive assessment of their safety as they spread through the marketplace.