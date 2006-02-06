USA: NY web site on drug prices on hold

Funding may be the reason why the Governor George Pataki of New York State in the USA is considering repealing a five-month old law that required the state to create a web site that would list prices of the 150 most commonly prescribed drugs at every pharmacy in the state - and update the prices weekly. This was intended to "help get New Yorkers access to the drugs they need at the lowest cost possible."

The web site was expected to be active by this spring, and the state was supposed to provide a progress report to the Legislature by the end of this month, according to the New York Times, which pointed out that the information on prescription drug prices is already collected by the state.

The repeal of the law is buried in the proposed state budget, an explanatory note to which says that pharmacies are required to make available their prescription drug price lists upon request from the consumer, and no funding was made available to implement what was the called a "labor- and resource-intensive requirement," the newspaper points out.