USA's IOM reviews drug safety

The US Institute of Medicine of the National Academies (IOM) met last month for its Committee on the Assessment of the US Drug Safety System. Two of the three sessions, which were open to the public, were used to provide committee members with expert input on various aspects of drug safety, reports the USA's Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

A workshop, entitled Advancing the Methods and Application of Risk-Benefit Assessment of Medicines featured presentations by several speakers, including: Brian Strom of the University of Pennsylvania, who spoke on methods and approaches for assessing the risks and benefits of pharmaceuticals; Judith Racoosin of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, who discussed pre-market assessment of drug safety at the Agency; and Jonathan Samet of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, who provided a risk-benefit framework from an environmental health perspective. The day's session concluded with a panel discussion in which Janice Bush of US health care major Johnson & Johnson suggested that risk management be incorporated into drug development.

On the final day of the meetings, invited industry and public speakers addressed the IOM committee. During his remarks, Steven Ryder of drug giant Pfizer commented that developing better methods to acquire and analyze safety data and to communicate data affecting behavior modification are keys to improving drug safety.