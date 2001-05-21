USA's large biotech firms challenging big pharma, but Euro companies lagging

The largest US biotechnology companies are starting to becomechallenging new competitors to the major pharmaceutical firms, according to the results of a survey of industry leaders and business analysts undertaken by business advisory group KPMG.
However, their rivals in Europe face a more difficult struggle and few are likely to break into the big league competition, says KPMG, adding that the business climates in the two regions point towards very different outcomes.
John Chapman, head of the group's global pharmaceuticals practice, explained that, in the USA, "we are seeing a radical development in the drugs industry. An increasing number of US biotech companies are moving up the growth curve, gradually acquiring the skills and resources necessary to go it alone and compete head-to-head with major pharmaceutical players."
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
